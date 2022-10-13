October 13, 2022 - Colony Bank has announced the addition of Jennifer Fanning as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market.

Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are excited to welcome Jennifer to Colony Bank. She’s an experienced professional who has built a reputation for delivering outstanding customer service. In addition, her commitment to building relationships and taking the time to understand the needs of our customers will greatly benefit them on their homebuying journey.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.