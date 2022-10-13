October 13, 2022 - Colony Bank has announced the addition of Jennifer Fanning as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market.
Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are excited to welcome Jennifer to Colony Bank. She’s an experienced professional who has built a reputation for delivering outstanding customer service. In addition, her commitment to building relationships and taking the time to understand the needs of our customers will greatly benefit them on their homebuying journey.”
Fanning brings over 17 years of experience in management, sales, and customer experience, having most recently served as Mortgage Loan Originator for Great Oaks Bank. Fanning holds a Bachelor of Science in Child and Family Development and a Master of Health Services Administration from Georgia Southern University. She currently resides in Richmond Hill with her husband, Matthew, and their two sons, Thomas and Brooks. Fanning and her husband are both active members of Compassion Christian Church, Henderson Campus. In her free time, Fanning enjoys boating with her family, attending her son's sporting events, and cheering on the Georgia Southern Eagles during football season.
