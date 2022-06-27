June 27, 2022 - The Board of Directors of Great Oaks Bank has elected Jessica Murrell to the position of Banking Officer. Since joining the bank in September 2020, Jessica has been instrumental in developing the credit team and helping streamline the credit process for the bank. Jessica is a University of South Carolina graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and works at the bank’s Richmond Hill office. She lives in Springfield with her husband, Jonathan, and young daughter Jentrie.
“Jessica’s commitment to quality, strong work ethic, and dedication to the bank and our team has truly set her apart,” said Brad Brookshire, Chief Risk Officer. “We are proud to celebrate the hard work Jessica has put in since joining the bank.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.