April 14, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank announced that John Hodges has joined the bank as Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager. Hodges is a native of Hinesville, Georgia and brings over 10 years of experience to his new role. He is a 2009 graduate of Georgia Southern University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He and his wife Sarah live in Midway with their young son Jackson.
Hodges and his family attend Flemington Presbyterian Church and he is a member of the Hinesville Rotary Club and serves on the Liberty County Planning Commission.
“We are excited to welcome John to Great Oaks,” said Jon Seagraves, Coastal Division President. “As we continue to grow, we are happy to add experienced bankers who exemplify the Great Oaks brand, which represents authentic community banking experiences and exceptional service. John shares our values and will be a great asset to the bank and our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.