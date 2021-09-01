September 1, 2021 - BankSouth recently added Jordan Dorsey as Business Development Officer and Consumer Lender for the Savannah market. In his new position, Dorsey will assist current customers and attract new clients garnering their business via the use of BankSouth’s many products and services.
Before joining the BankSouth team, Dorsey earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Georgia. Dorsey joined BankSouth in early 2020 first as a Loan Operations Intern and then moved into a Credit Analyst position.
BankSouth’s Savannah office is at 18 West Bryan Street on Johnson Square. For more information, please visit www.banksouth.com.
