November 5, 2020 - Joshua Barham has joined Bernard Williams & Company as an Accounting Assistant. Prior to joining Bernard Williams & Company, Barham was a Retail Banking Member at Great Oaks Bank. His experience includes working as a Credit Analyst and assisting in the Payroll Protection Program Loans for small businesses.
“Joshua’s experience in the banking industry and his commitment to helping others will benefit our clients and our company,” Robert Daniels, Bernard Williams & Company’s Chief Operating Officer said. Originally from Asheville, NC, Barham graduated Magna Cum Laude from Grove City College, where he earned a B.A. degree in Economics with a minor in Spanish. His honors include being selected by the college’s faculty and student body as a finalist for Senior Man of the Year for academic excellence and service and being named President of the Omicron Delta Kappa Honorary Society.
Established in 1934 by Bernard F. Williams, Bernard Williams & Company is independently owned and serves the insurance and risk management needs of over 4,000 businesses and families throughout Georgia and the Southeast. Headquartered in Savannah, Bernard Williams & Company offers clients a winning combination of quality, service and value from a carefully selected group of financially sound, reputable insurance companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.