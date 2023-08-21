August 21, 2023 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust Company has announced the addition of Judy Blackston as Financial Benefits Coordinator and Insurance Agent. She will be based in their Oglethorpe Mall location in Savannah, Georgia, and provide service throughout all our markets.
Blackston works to provide life insurance benefits to both small, and large corporations. She has also been nationally recognized for her work in the areas of employee benefits, individual insurance policies, estate planning, premium finance, buy-sell agreements, and key man policies.
Prior to her successful affiliations with New York Life, and MassMutual, Blackston enjoyed over twenty years as a high school math teacher in the Savannah area. Complimenting her passion for people, she also serves as a chaplain at a local Savannah hospital, and loves spending time with her family, and at the beach.
Blackston received her Bachelor’s in Mathematics from Armstrong State College, and is currently pursuing her Master’s of Divinity from Liberty University.
"As an experienced insurance and planning specialist, Judy’s expertise will help strengthen our community connections. Her business and personal risk management solutions will also enhance and complement our already recognized banking and consultative platforms. We are truly excited to have her a part of our expanding team!" said Dagan J. Sharpe, Queensborough Director of Financial Management Group.
Founded in 1902, Queensborough National Bank & Trust Co. recently celebrated 120 years of community banking in Georgia. Queensborough was named Georgia Business Journal’s Best of Georgia in 2022 and Newsweek’s Best Small Bank in Georgia in 2021. For more information, visit QNBTRUST.bank.
