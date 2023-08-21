August 21, 2023 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust Company has announced the addition of Judy Blackston as Financial Benefits Coordinator and Insurance Agent. She will be based in their Oglethorpe Mall location in Savannah, Georgia, and provide service throughout all our markets.

Blackston works to provide life insurance benefits to both small, and large corporations. She has also been nationally recognized for her work in the areas of employee benefits, individual insurance policies, estate planning, premium finance, buy-sell agreements, and key man policies.

