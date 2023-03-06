Julie-Wittwer-Optim-Health-System-CFO.jpg
Blake Crosby

March 6, 2023 - Optim Health System recently announced that Julie Wittwer, an accomplished healthcare finance executive, has been named the new Chief Financial Officer for Optim Health System, including their hospitals in Reidsville and Sylvania, along with their outreach clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers in Savannah and Brunswick, GA.

Wittwer comes to Optim with over 20 years of progressive experience in accounting and financial leadership. Most recently she served as CFO for South Texas Surgical Hospital in Corpus Christi, TX. Prior to that she was the CFO for Physicians Medical Center of Santa Fe in Santa Fe, NM and the Controller for Los Alamos Medical Center in Los Alamos, NM.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.