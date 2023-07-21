July 21, 2023 - A local hedge fund owned by Savannah CPA Gregory M. Hersh has filed for bankruptcy, taking with it the savings of a large number of Savannah and Florida investors. The fund operated under the name Master Lending Group, LLC.
Hersh is represented by Savannah bankruptcy attorney Judson C Hill of Gaston & Hill, with offices on Drayton Street, with the filing made through his wife Judith Hersch as Power of Attorney.
The Hersch’s list personal property valued at $6,070,100, with approximately $1 million in cash on hand. The total claims are in the amount of $ 42.996 million.
Hersch lists property owned by him on Bull Street, West Victory Drive, and at 423 East River Street, and a $5 million life insurance policy.
A number of notable Jewish families in Savannah were investors. The filing estimates that there are between 100 and 199 creditors. Multi-million losses are listed for several individuals and families.
Further, Hersch lists as assets $16 million in loans to real estate companies and individuals that are “breached,” the filing states.
Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed new rules to boost hedge fund and private equity fund disclosures as it looks to increase oversight of the private funds industry and better monitor systemic risks.
“The private funds industry has drawn fresh scrutiny after hedge fund de-leveraging contributed toward turmoil in the U.S. Treasuries market in March 2020 and hedge funds were again at the center of last year's GameStop (GME.N) "meme-stock" saga,” according to a story by Reuters news service.
"We'd had issues and challenges in private funds earlier and the transparency the U.S. government had into it was scant at best," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.
The proposed changes to the SEC's "Form Private Fund (PF)" rules would require private funds to disclose details of material events within one business day, compared with the current quarterly or annual requirement, depending on the firm.
Form PF, which was introduced following the 2007-2009 financial crisis, is the primary way private funds disclose purchases and sales of securities to the SEC.
