Savannah Branch 2.jpg

July 25, 2023 - VyStar Credit Union has announced its Savannah branch is now open at 477 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah branch is VyStar’s 70th full-service branch and its first location in Chatham County. 

“We’re thrilled to establish VyStar’s footprint in the historic seaside city of Savannah,” said VyStar EVP/Chief Operations Officer Chad Meadows. “This branch enables us to better serve residents in Savannah and across Southeast Georgia.” 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.