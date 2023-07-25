July 25, 2023 - VyStar Credit Union has announced its Savannah branch is now open at 477 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah, Georgia. The Savannah branch is VyStar’s 70th full-service branch and its first location in Chatham County.
“We’re thrilled to establish VyStar’s footprint in the historic seaside city of Savannah,” said VyStar EVP/Chief Operations Officer Chad Meadows. “This branch enables us to better serve residents in Savannah and across Southeast Georgia.”
VyStar’s second branch in Georgia expands the credit union’s footprint to better serve members by providing access to great rates, low or no fees, early direct deposit, rewards on credit cards, financial wellness education, member-centric service and more.
The Savannah branch features VyStar’s digital-forward design, which enhances how employees connect with members. This includes interactive touchscreen kiosks that provide financial tools and allow members to quickly explore the latest products, services, and rates. Members can also learn about the newest product offerings and more at vystarcu.org.
In support of its purpose to ‘Do Good. Bank Better.’ VyStar works with nonprofit organizations across the communities it serves. This includes Folds of Honor, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, Over the Moon Diaper Bank, SD Gunner Fund and Chosen for the Arts. VyStar will make a $5,000 donation to Islands Family YMCA to celebrate its Savannah branch grand opening event in August.
VyStar is also a proud partner of the Savannah Ghost Pirates, Enmarket Arena and the Johnny Mercer Theatre. Through these community partnerships, the credit union offers members in the region exclusive VyStar Perks and discounts in addition to the best-in-class financial services.
“We are pleased to be part of this charming coastal community,” said Savannah Branch Vice President Sheiva Dadkhah. “Our entire branch team is excited to build relationships with local residents on Wilmington Island and support them to achieve their financial goals.”
Last year, the credit union opened its first Georgia branch in Thomasville. VyStar plans to open additional Georgia branches in Brunswick, Stockbridge, Marietta, St. Johns Creek, and Smyrna by early 2024. The credit union has plans to expand its presence in Florida by opening new branches in Winter Park and Altamonte Springs. These openings are scheduled for later this year, with more branches planned in the future.
Lobby hours for the Savannah branch are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Drive-thru hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To celebrate the grand opening, the community is invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on August 17, 2023. Learn more about the Savannah branch.
