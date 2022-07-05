July 5, 2022 - Atlanta Postal Credit Union – the parent organization of Center Parc Credit Union – recently announced major changes to its Board of Directors, including a new chairman. APCU’s Board of Directors also governs over Center Parc.
Earlier this year, Donald D. DeCinque stepped down as chairman of the APCU Board of Directors. He has been succeeded by (Charles) David Disharoon.
DeCinque has served as board chairman since January 2018, after his retirement as CEO from APCU. Disharoon will take over as Chairman following nearly 19 years on the APCU Board of Directors. He is a retired Postmaster of Cornelia, Ga. and served more than 35 years with USPS.
“I look forward to many years of success for APCU and Center Parc with the recent appointment of David as board chairman,” said APCU President and CEO Chuck Head. “My sincere gratitude goes to Mr. DeCinque for his extensive role in growing APCU and Center Parc into institutions where so many members place their trust and loyalty.”
DeCinque will also step down from the board to become a director emeritus. He began his career at APCU as a teller in 1981 and worked his way up through several positions, ultimately becoming president. He has been on the of directors since 1998.
Also taking a director emeritus role will be Katherine Brown, who retired from the USPS after 31 years as manager of personnel and services. She became a member of APCU’s board in 1993.
