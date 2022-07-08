July 8, 2022 - Center Parc Credit Union (CPCU) and its parent organization, Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU), were among five credit unions that participated in “Credit Unions for Ukraine,” a campaign that raised a total of $30,000 for the Ukrainian Displacement Fund.
CPCU and APCU’s donation accounted for $5,103 of that total. The Ukrainian Displacement Fund was established by the Worldwide Foundation for Credit Unions and will use the donations to support credit union members and staffers in Ukraine who
have been impacted by the Russian invasion. Associated Credit Union led the fundraising efforts among credit unions in Georgia.
“As soon as Associated Credit Union approached us about donating to the Ukrainian Displacement Fund, we knew we needed to participate,” said APCU/CPCU CEO Chuck Head. “We support the good work and ‘people-helping-people’ mission of credit unions around the world and we were pleased to be able to lend a hand to some truly deserving credit union members and staffers.”
The Worldwide Foundation of Credit Unions serves as the charitable and development arm of the World Council of Credit Unions. That group has members in 89 countries and works to improve lives and communities through credit unions.
