June 10, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was recently appointed to The Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the country. The Hanover’s President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering outstanding value to their customers through their insurance expertise and responsive service.
The Hanover partners include a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide and only 5% are recognized with this distinction. Prior to merging in March 2021, Sterling Seacrest Partners attended the President’s Club three times and Pritchard & Jerden attended seven times. Following their merger, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard attended in both 2021 and 2022. This is the first year the company was designated as an East Zone Top Performer.
“Customer experience is at the core of our business and we proudly partner with Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, which shares in this vision of putting customers first,” said Richard W. Lavey, president, Hanover Agency Markets.“With vast insurance knowledge, the agency is a trusted adviser to its clients, helping them to mitigate risk while providing an outstanding customer service experience.”
The agency was formally recognized for its selection as a participant of the company’s President’s Club during a recent national business conference.
“While we like to think we provide best in class customer service, having one of our strategic business partners externally confirm this lets us know that our efforts are recognized,” said David Paddison, President with Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. “This honor reinforces our continued commitment to provide exceptional customer experiences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.