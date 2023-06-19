352484066_211132281753721_876097119050219827_n.jpg

June 19, 2023 - VyStar Foundation recently announced that $197,092 will be distributed among 10 recipients in its first grant cycle focused on nonprofit organizations that support active military, veterans, and their families. Specific funding priority was given to programs that address food and housing insecurity, employment and small business counseling, and mental health services.

“Each of the 10 nonprofit organizations selected as part of this grant cycle are truly making a difference in the lives of our military, veterans and their families,” said Patricia McElroy, President VyStar Foundation. “It is our privilege to be able to provide them with much needed support to enhance their efforts. VyStar’s spirit of philanthropy is deeply embedded in who we are along with our commitment to our brave service members.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.