June 2, 2022 - United Community Bank recently expanded its banking solutions with an affordable account offering carefully designed to better meet the needs of more members of the communities it serves. United now offers United Essential Banking, a low-cost checking account with consumer-friendly features including no overdraft fees, low minimum deposit to open and no minimum balance requirement.
The account is certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund). The goal of Bank On is to ensure that everyone has access to safe and affordable financial products and services.
“United Community Bank is deeply committed to fulfilling our role as a true ‘community’ bank, and that includes providing resources for members of our community who may have previously not had access to traditional banking services,” said Rich Bradshaw, President and Chief Banking Officer. “We believe a basic transaction account is a critical first step in establishing a longer-term banking relationship that can help lead to accessing credit and saving for the future. We have worked thoughtfully to develop a product that allows us to contribute toward a stable and secure financial future for our customers and communities.”
Customers can open a United Essential Banking account at any United branch location across its footprint. Additional account details can be found at ucbi.com/checking.
