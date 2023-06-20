Savannah High School Students Selected for Paid Internship with Goodwill SE GA.jpg

Tyron Ford-Everett, James Thompson.

June 20, 2023 - Bank of America recently announced two Savannah high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with Goodwill Southeast Georgia, all while earning $17 per hour.

With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting 60-70 teens and young adults to paid jobs across Savannah through their support of YMCA of Coastal Georgia.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.