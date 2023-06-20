June 20, 2023 - Bank of America recently announced two Savannah high school juniors and seniors were selected as Student Leaders® (#BofAStudentLeaders), an eight-week paid summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. As part of the program, the students will develop leadership and practical workforce skills while working with Goodwill Southeast Georgia, all while earning $17 per hour.
With changing economic environments and a shifting job market, young people need access to workforce experience and career skills-building opportunities. The private sector has a role to play to help better position and support young adults to be successful in today’s workforce. Along with the Student Leaders program, Bank of America is connecting 60-70 teens and young adults to paid jobs across Savannah through their support of YMCA of Coastal Georgia.
“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in our community’s long-term economic growth.” said Patrick O’Neil, president, Bank of America Savannah. “The teens selected for this paid summer intern program are truly extraordinary, but may not have had access to opportunities like this until now. The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources that also builds a stronger pipeline of diverse talent for our local workforce.”
The class of 2023 Savannah Bank of America Student Leaders are:
- Tyron Ford-Everett is a junior at Savannah Arts Academy. Tyron volunteers his time with various organizations, including Oatland Island Wildlife Refuge, Youth Environmental Leadership Program and Savannah Book Festival. He is also the founder of Savannah Arts Academy Bound to Books Club where he works to support literacy for youth and is a member of the National Thespian Honor Society.
- James Thompson is a senior at Savannah Early College High School and will be attending Augusta University in the fall with plans to attend medical school after completion. James has worked in student council at his high school, while working a part-time job and volunteering his time with Savannah nonprofits in his free time.
Later this summer, Student Leaders will travel to Washington D.C. for a week-long, all expenses paid, national leadership summit focused on the power of cross-sector collaboration and community advocacy. At the first in-person Summit since 2019, Student Leaders from across the nation will discuss the importance of civic engagement and meet with members of Congress.
Started in 2004, the Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually. The Savannah-based Student Leaders are participating in programming that includes a collaborative, mentor-focused project with Goodwill Southeast Georgia. Over the course of the summer, they will have the opportunity to collaborate with Goodwill leaders and participate in marketing, mission services activities and community engagement efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.