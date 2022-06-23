June 23, 2022 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, a top ranked insurance brokerage and consulting firm, has again been named one of the top 100 commercial insurance agencies and brokerages in the United States by the Hales Report. The “Hales Top 100” list is based on 2021revenue.
Each year, Dowling Hales ranks the top 100 commercial focused agents and brokers in the United States. This year’s list represents $60.4B of aggregate revenue and the firm is noted as number 57, reflecting growth of more than 66.1% percent from 2020 to 2021. Sterling Seacrest Pritchard is the result of the 2021 merger of the two premier specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firms based in Georgia - Sterling Seacrest Partners and Pritchard & Jerden.
“Our company’s commitment to building business through organic growth and attracting top industry talent has created a unique option in the industry for our employees, clients and insurance partners,” said Sterling Seacrest Pritchard President David Paddison. “To be recognized by The Hales Report in this way is an affirmation that our strategy continues to resonate with our stakeholders and guides us as we plan for the future.”
Click hereto view the full Hales Top 100 list.
