June 23, 2023 - TC Federal Bank has announced the opening of its new full-service retail branch located at 7150 Hodgson Memorial Drive in Savannah, Georgia. Their team of community bankers will offer a wide range of personal, business, and mortgage banking services from the new location. With six years of serving the coastal empire through loan production and other financial services, the expansion of the first full-service branch speaks to TC Federal Bank's continued commitment to the Savannah market.
“Our team is thrilled to be deepening our roots in the Savannah community,” says Savannah Market President, Trapper Griffith. “Community banking in the coastal empire has been needed for so long and TC Federal Bank is ready to fill that void. We’re excited about our future in Savannah and look forward to building new relationships.”
