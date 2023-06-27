SBAC Announces Retirement of Servicing Officer and Hires New Servicing Manager.jpg

Tyrone Baker, Tom Butler.

June 27, 2023 - Tyrone Baker, Business Closing/Servicing Officer at Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), will be retiring on June 30, 2023.

Starting off as a loan officer, Baker’s ability to perform exceptionally throughout the lending process, especially with post-loan activities, opened the opportunity for him to transition into a manager. Appointed by Tony O’Reilly, President, to oversee and manage the post-loan activities, Baker helped to develop the Servicing Department that currently functions today.

