June 27, 2023 - Tyrone Baker, Business Closing/Servicing Officer at Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC), will be retiring on June 30, 2023.
Starting off as a loan officer, Baker’s ability to perform exceptionally throughout the lending process, especially with post-loan activities, opened the opportunity for him to transition into a manager. Appointed by Tony O’Reilly, President, to oversee and manage the post-loan activities, Baker helped to develop the Servicing Department that currently functions today.
“For 28 years, Tyrone has been an integral part of SBAC. His accounting background and attention to detail made him an invaluable team member and servicer to our small business clients. We are grateful for his dedication and assistance in the growth and success of the organization,” says O'Reilly.
Baker’s role is being filled by Tom Butler, who will serve as the new Portfolio and Servicing Manager.
“Tom is a long-time advocate and volunteer with SBAC, so he is no stranger to the organization’s mission”, states SBAC’s COO/CFO, Victoria Saxton. “SBAC is proud to have Tom on board, as his commitment to excellence makes him a valuable addition to the team. His expertise will help us continue providing great service to our clients and achieve our goals as a growing company.”
Butler brings over 30 years of professional banking experience from serving throughout the Savannah region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.