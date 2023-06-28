June 28, 2023 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a ‘near-normal’ hurricane season for 2023. That means there could be 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes through Nov. 30. They are 70% confident in these predictions and are implementing a series of upgrades and improvements as they expand their operational supercomputing system by 20%.

The increase in computing capability means they can roll out the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS), which shows a 10-15% improvement in track forecasts over existing models. It also means the Probabilistic Storm Surge model gets an upgrade that allows it to run two storms simultaneously, and the Weather Prediction Center is extending the Excessive Rainfall Outlook by two days, which means it can provide forecasts up to five days in advance and warn areas prone to flash flooding.

