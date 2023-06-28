June 28, 2023 - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a ‘near-normal’ hurricane season for 2023. That means there could be 5-9 hurricanes and 1-4 major hurricanes through Nov. 30. They are 70% confident in these predictions and are implementing a series of upgrades and improvements as they expand their operational supercomputing system by 20%.
The increase in computing capability means they can roll out the Hurricane Analysis and Forecast System (HAFS), which shows a 10-15% improvement in track forecasts over existing models. It also means the Probabilistic Storm Surge model gets an upgrade that allows it to run two storms simultaneously, and the Weather Prediction Center is extending the Excessive Rainfall Outlook by two days, which means it can provide forecasts up to five days in advance and warn areas prone to flash flooding.
With these advancements and others still to come, NOAA aims to provide communities with the earliest and most accurate forecasts for planning and safety. What business owners need to do then is be prepared to act. Here are 5 things you can do today:
- Visit CEMA’s website at chathamemergency.org to sign up for alerts and take advantage of the free Ready Business toolkits and resources they offer.
- Review your insurance coverage. Make sure you are covered for everything you think you are, and consider business interruption insurance and cybersecurity insurance as well if you do not already have it. Hurricanes are only one kind of disaster.
- Check on your backups. Talk to your IT services provider to make sure your data is being backed up as frequently as you need it, that it’s being stored in multiple, unconnected sites, and that it’s being tested. You don’t want to assume this and find out after you’ve lost everything that it wasn’t the case.
- Update your communication plan. This can be as simple as checking the employee names and numbers you have to make sure they’re current or as complicated as laying out the official company channels and SOPs for staying in touch during an evacuation.
- Schedule a drill. You don’t have to hold a disaster drill today, but you should get your leadership team together and put one on the calendar. Plans always look good on paper, but disasters rarely go according to plan. Running through a drill can show any weak spots and make your entire team more comfortable with what to do in an emergency.
There is plenty of more detailed, thorough disaster planning that can benefit your business, but these 5 steps will put you further ahead than most, just as the NOAA’s supercomputing increase aims to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.