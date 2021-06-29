June 29, 2021 - The Mortgage Bankers Association of Georgia recently presented awards to three members of the Queensborough Mortgage Team at their annual awards dinner in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jamie Pierce and Daniel Yonchak were presented with the Diamond Award, accounting for $50 million plus in volume. Mary Lewis received the Platinum Award, accounting for $25 million and $49.9 million in volume, and 20-Year Award.
Jamie will be celebrating his 15th year with Queensborough this year. He served as President of the Mortgage Bankers Association Augusta Chapter, has achieved Gold Award status 10 times and Platinum Award Level the previous 4 years. Jamie was named Mortgage Banker of the Year by the Mortgage Bankers Association Augusta Chapter in 2010.
Mary began her career in the mortgage industry 39 years ago. She has worked in Florida, Texas, Wyoming, Louisiana, Georgia and South Carolina. She received the Platinum Award this year, as well as the 20-Year Award. Mary served 2 years as Chapter President and was named Mortgage Banker of the Year by the Mortgage Bankers Association of Augusta Chapter in 2008 and 2009.
Daniel has been with Queensborough since 2011. He has been the recipient of 3 Gold Awards, 1 Platinum Award, and most recently the Diamond Award. He has previously served as President of the Augusta Mortgage Bankers Association and has been acknowledged by his peers as Mortgage Banker of the Year in 2019.
Visit qnbtrust.bank/Mortgage for more information.
