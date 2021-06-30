June 30, 2021 - The Fiduciary Group, a two-time Financial Times 300 list honoree and leading wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently hired Justin Kohler, CFP® as a Wealth Advisor. In his new position, Kohler serves as a client relationship manager, financial planner and investment advisor to individual clients and also provides support to senior advisors at the firm.
Before joining The Fiduciary Group, Kohler worked as a Wealth Advisor and Portfolio Manager at The Sharp Financial Group in Philadelphia, Penn., where he developed comprehensive financial planning strategies for clients and collaborated with the firm’s in-house corporate tax and accounting divisions to help clients maximize tax efficiency. He also served as a Wealth Advisor and Junior Portfolio Manager at AXA US in Philadelphia, Penn., where he created comprehensive financial plans tailored to each client’s needs. A Certified Financial Planner®, Kohler brings eight years of wealth management experience to the firm.
“Justin is a strong addition to our growing wealth management team, with experience in asset management as well as financial planning,” said Joel Goodman, CFA, Chief Investment Officer at The Fiduciary Group. “He shares our commitment to helping clients achieve long-term financial goals, managing portfolios strategically and offering exceptional service.”
Originally from Toms River, N.J., Kohler earned a B.S. in Business from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, Penn. with a major in Finance and a double minor in risk management and insurance as well as decision system sciences. He currently lives in Savannah.
For more information, visit www.tfginvest.com.
