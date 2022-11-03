November 3, 2022 - Colony Bank has announced the addition of Katharine Miller as Mortgage Loan Originator in the Savannah area. 

Miller has six years of banking experience, most recently serving as a Mortgage Loan Originator for Great Oaks Bank. Prior experience also includes serving as Financial Center Lending Officer at Bank of America, Home Loan Advisor for Ally Financial, and Home Mortgage Consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was also a part of the Leadership Development Counsel.

