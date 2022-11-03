November 3, 2022 - Colony Bank has announced the addition of Katharine Miller as Mortgage Loan Originator in the Savannah area.
Miller has six years of banking experience, most recently serving as a Mortgage Loan Originator for Great Oaks Bank. Prior experience also includes serving as Financial Center Lending Officer at Bank of America, Home Loan Advisor for Ally Financial, and Home Mortgage Consultant for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, where she was also a part of the Leadership Development Counsel.
“Katharine makes a great addition to our Colony team and will enhance our service to the Savannah market,” said Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager. “Katharine’s knowledge of the mortgage solutions we offer combined with her passion for customer experience will help give our customers the confidence they need on their homebuying journey.”
Miller earned her Bachelor of Arts in Business Management with a concentration in Marketing from Belmont Abbey College. She currently resides in Pooler with her fiancé, Brian. In her spare time, Miller enjoys playing tennis and spending time with her family and friends.
