July 29, 2022 - Colony Bank has announced the addition of Kelly Godfrey as Mortgage Loan Originator for its Savannah market.
Commenting on the announcement, Preston Laird, Mortgage Market Manager, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Kelly to Colony Bank and look forward to her contributions to our mortgage team. Her extensive banking industry experience will be an excellent complement to our existing capabilities and will allow us to deepen our commitment and service to the Savannah market.
Kelly brings over 20 years of banking experience, including 14 years in Small Business Administration Lending and Commercial Lending. She received her Bachelor of Arts for General Studies with concentrations in Business, Sociology, and Individual Emphasis from Georgia Southern University. For nearly two decades, Kelly has lived in the Savannah area. She currently resides in Richmond Hill with her husband, Jason, and their three children. In her free time, Kelly enjoys painting, camping, gardening, and sports.
