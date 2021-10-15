October 15, 2021 - Queensborough National Bank & Trust recently announced that Kim Kirk, the bank’s Chief Operations Officer, has received a Standout honor as part of American Banker’s 2021 Most Powerful Women program.
This year’s honorees are finding new opportunities amid the pandemic and the recovering economy, creating more pathways for women leaders and supporting their teams and organizations as they demonstrate resilience and develop new ways of working.
“The women on this list are at the forefront of significant changes across the financial services industry and in society more broadly,” said Bonnie McGeer, Executive Editor of American Banker and Chair of the Most Powerful Women in Banking and Finance program. "They are leading reinvigorated efforts to increase diversity of all kinds in the senior ranks, concepting the future of work and helping central banks explore the idea of developing digital currencies, to name just a few of the many initiatives they have underway."
In another year full of disruption and uncertainty, the honorees continue to show exceptional leadership skills as they forge a new landscape for the industry. “I am incredibly honored to be one of three women recognized as Standouts in Community Banking,” says Kirk.
American Banker recognizes leaders in multiple lists: The Most Powerful Women in Banking,The Most Powerful Women to Watch, The Most Powerful Women in Finance, Top Teams and — in a special recognition for 2021 — Standouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.