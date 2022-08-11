August 11, 2022 - BankSouth Mortgage, which operates 13 offices across the Southeast, announced their CEO Kim Nelson has been named one of HousingWire Magazine’s 2022 Women of Influence.
The Women of Influence list recognizes trailblazing women who have earned significant leadership positions and made notable contributions in the housing sector. Honorees have demonstrated market resilience and innovative action to guide their companies and to set an example for the industry. A mortgage veteran, Kim utilizes her 30 years of experience to lead more than 150 BankSouth Mortgage employees to provide borrowers with an unparalleled mortgage experience. BankSouth Mortgage originates more than $2 billion in home loans annually.
“On behalf of the BankSouth team, I want to congratulate Kim on this outstanding and well-deserved honor,” said Harold Reynolds, BankSouth Chairman and CEO. “Her expertise and unique perspectives add tremendous value to our whole company, and under her leadership, BankSouth Mortgage has grown to serve more clients in more locations in the Southeast. Kim is also a tremendous role model and mentor, and we are very proud of the impact she has made at BankSouth Mortgage and in the industry at large.”
Kim has also been named one of the “Women Who Means Business” by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2016, and has been called a “phenomenon” by industry veteran Doug Smith.
To read HousingWire Magazine’s 2022 Women of Influence list please visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.