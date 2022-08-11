August 11, 2022 - BankSouth Mortgage, which operates 13 offices across the Southeast, announced their CEO Kim Nelson has been named one of HousingWire Magazine’s 2022 Women of Influence.  

The Women of Influence list recognizes trailblazing women who have earned significant leadership positions and made notable contributions in the housing sector. Honorees have demonstrated market resilience and innovative action to guide their companies and to set an example for the industry. A mortgage veteran, Kim utilizes her 30 years of experience to lead more than 150 BankSouth Mortgage employees to provide borrowers with an unparalleled mortgage experience. BankSouth Mortgage originates more than $2 billion in home loans annually. 

