November 11, 2021 - The Fiduciary Group, a wealth management firm headquartered in Savannah, Ga., recently hired Kimberly Beiter as a Client Services Associate. In her new position, Beiter is a member of the firm’s client services team and is responsible for the administration and reporting of client accounts.
Beiter brings more than 16 years of financial services industry experience to her new role. Prior to joining The Fiduciary Group, Beiter served as a Senior Registered Client Associate at a local investment firm in Savannah, Ga., where she oversaw operations for advisory accounts, prepared in-depth portfolio and performance reports, maintained current advisory models and acted as a primary contact for clients. During her tenure with the firm, Beiter was honored as a 2017, 2018, and 2019 Premier Client Associate for her professionalism, integrity and core leadership values.
Earlier in her career, Beiter worked as a Mortgage Loan Processor at DeWitt Mortgage and a Member Service Representative at The Southern Federal Credit Union.
“Kimberly is an award-winning client services associate who shares our firm’s commitment to excellence, integrity and transparency,” said Malcolm Butler, President and CEO of The Fiduciary Group. “We’re delighted to welcome her to our team and know she will be a valuable resource for new and existing clients.”
Originally from Savannah, Ga., Beiter holds Series 7 and Series 63 registrations and attended Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Atlantic State University and Gordon College.
