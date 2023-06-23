June 23, 2023 - Great Oaks Bank announced that Kimberly Boyce has joined the bank as Vice President, Treasury Services Manager. Kimberly brings over 20 years of experience in both retail banking and financial operations to her new role as Treasury Services Manager. She started her career in banking as a teller and has worked in various roles in both frontline and backroom operations. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration, Management Information Systems, from the University of Georgia. Outside the office, she and her husband, Brandon, are frequently on the ball field rooting on their two sons, Tyler age 13, and Austin age 6, who are avid baseball players.
“We are thrilled to add Kimberly to our growing team. Her extensive banking experience will be a great asset to the bank and our customers,” said Jon Seagraves, Chief Banking Officer. “We have grown rapidly over the past several years, resulting in the need to expand our team by adding a Treasury Services position to assist business customers in creating efficiencies in their business operations. We are happy to welcome Kimberly to the team and are excited to introduce her to our customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.