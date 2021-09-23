September 23, 2021 - Colony Bank announced that Kristen Kennedy has joined the Company as Vice President, Enterprise Solutions Engineer Lead.
Kristen brings over 15 years of enterprise solutions experience to Colony Bank. For the past eight years, Kristen served as the Salesforce Engineering Lead for Ameris Bank. She has ten years of experience with Salesforce, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and eight years’ experience with cloud banking platform nCino. She holds several professional certifications including the Salesforce Admin & Advance Admin Certification and the nCino nFormed Admin Certification, among others.
Commenting on the announcement, Jim Jowers, Senior Vice President, Director of Project Management, said, “We look forward to leveraging Kristen’s extensive expertise to develop customized solutions to support critical business functions, client requirements, and company goals. She will be a valuable member of the team as we work together to innovate ways to provide our customers with superior solutions and service.”
Kristen was born and raised in Richmond Hill, Georgia and attended the College of Coastal Georgia. She is an active volunteer for Meals on Wheels, United Way, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and the American Heart Association. Kristen enjoys spending time with her three daughters as well as baking and photography.
For more information, visit www.colony.bank.
