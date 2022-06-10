June 10, 2022 - Colony Bank recently announced the expansion of its Marketing Department with the addition of Leslie Ehlers as Vice President, Director of Marketing.
As an accomplished integrated marketing specialist and graphic designer, Leslie brings almost 22 years of experience in advertising and corporate branding, leading large regional and national efforts as well as founding and running her own boutique creative services firm. She previously served as Director of Marketing for 18 years spearheading marketing for regional homebuilders and assisting in the successful growth and sale of two record-breaking homebuilding companies to large national public builders.
Commenting on the announcement, Kimberly Dockery, Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President said, “We have accomplished great things with our marketing efforts over the past several years and I’m excited to have the opportunity to grow our exceptional team with the addition of Leslie. She has an extensive marketing background and a proven track record for delivering transformational value that is going to propel us to the next level.”
Leslie has been awarded the Master of Residential Marketing (MIRM) designation from the National Association of Homebuilders and was recognized as the Marketing Director of the Year for the Savannah MSA in 2018. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Georgia in 1999 and then attended a graduate-level communication arts program at the Miami Ad School at The Portfolio Center. Leslie directed the builder's creative and marketing for the Savannah area St. Jude Dream Home in 2018, 2019, and 2020, leading three sold-out campaigns that raised over $2 million dollars for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Additionally, she was recognized as the national award winner for Best Marketing and Media Integration for her innovative efforts on the Savannah St. Jude Dream Home campaign.
Leslie resides in the Lowcountry of South Carolina with her family, three dogs, and a house rabbit. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, raising chickens, camping with her family, and creating oil paintings and mixed media works of art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.