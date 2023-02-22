February 22, 2023 - Colony Bank announced that Leslie Ehlers, formerly Vice President, Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.
Ehlers joined Colony Bank in June of 2022. She has nearly 23 years of experience in advertising and corporate branding, leading large regional and national efforts as well as founding and running her own consulting and creative services agency. Prior to joining Colony, she served as Director of Marketing for 18 years spearheading marketing for regional homebuilders.
“Since joining our team, Leslie has become a valuable asset and has consistently delivered outstanding results by driving our marketing initiatives to new heights,” said D Copeland, President. “I’m confident that she will continue to make a significant impact in her new role and will help drive Colony’s growth and success.”
Ehlers earned the Master of Residential Marketing (MIRM) designation from the National Association of Homebuilders and was named Marketing Director of the Year for the Savannah MSA in 2018. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Georgia and also attended a graduate-level communication arts program at the Miami Ad School at The Portfolio Center. Under her leadership, the Savannah area St. Jude Dream Home campaigns were sold out in 2018, 2019, and 2020, raising over $2 million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Additionally, she was the national award winner for Best Marketing and Media Integration for her innovative efforts on the Savannah St. Jude Dream Home campaign.
Ehlers resides in the Lowcountry of South Carolina with her family and three dogs. In her free time, she enjoys reading, gardening, camping with her family, and creating oil paintings and mixed media works of art.
