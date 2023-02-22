February 22, 2023 - Colony Bank announced that Leslie Ehlers, formerly Vice President, Director of Marketing, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. 

Ehlers joined Colony Bank in June of 2022. She has nearly 23 years of experience in advertising and corporate branding, leading large regional and national efforts as well as founding and running her own consulting and creative services agency. Prior to joining Colony, she served as Director of Marketing for 18 years spearheading marketing for regional homebuilders.

