October 17, 2022 - BankSouth, a community bank recognized as a top-performing bank in the country, has hired Lisa Harrington as a Relationship Manager for the Savannah market. In her new position, Harrington will be responsible for generating new commercial loans, offering customized and streamlined lending solutions and products to clients, and management of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.
Prior to joining the BankSouth team, Harrington served as Vice President for Commercial Lending for banks in Savannah, Beaufort and Valdosta, where she was a top producer in commercial lending. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management from Valdosta State University.
