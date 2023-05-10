May 10, 2023 - BankSouth, a community bank serving customers with a full suite of consumer, commercial and digital banking and lending products, has added Luke D. Boyd as Business Development Officer and Consumer Lender for the Savannah market. In his new position, Boyd will assist current customers and attract new clients garnering their business via use of BankSouth’s many products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and complete online digital banking — all with a personal touch.
“We are thrilled to have Luke join the Savannah BankSouth team,” says Laura Moore, Savannah Market President for BankSouth. “With the growth taking place in Savannah, Luke will play a big part in our team’s focus of responding to the needs of the Savannah community in support of that economic growth.”
