August 6, 2021 - Mackenzie Austin has been named Banking Officer in her new position as Operations Manager at First Chatham Bank's Hodgson Memorial branch location.
Austin most recently served as a Senior Financial Examiner with the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance. She also served as a Team Lead at Macy's Department Store for more than five years, ensuring her group of sales and support associates met corporate goals while concentrating on providing excellent customer service.
Visit firstchatham.com for more information.
