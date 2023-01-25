January 25, 2023 - Coastal Consulting Management Group, LLC (CCMG), an accounting, tax and advisory firm, has announced the promotion of Maclain Caldwell, CPA, CVA, to partner. Maclain joined CCMG in 2020 as the Director of Advisory Services, where he focused on financial statement preparation, business valuation and high-level consulting. As a Partner, Maclain will lead our Advisory Services team, focusing on outsourced CFO consulting, financial statement reviews and compilations. He will prepare federal and state tax returns for Corporations, Partnerships, S-Corporations, and individuals. As a Certified Valuation Analyst, he will continue to value businesses for purchase, sale, estate planning, and litigation.

Maclain began his professional career in 2013 after graduating with a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Auburn University. Caldwell spent nearly five years in public accounting and a year and a half in private accounting for a multifamily development and a general contract company before starting with CCMG. "Since day one, Maclain has been a valued asset to our team. The knowledge and professionalism he brings to the job have proven invaluable to our clients," Said Miller Glover, CCMG Partner and co-founder.

