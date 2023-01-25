MACLAIN CALDWELL named partner at Coastal Capital Management Group
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
-
-
- 0
January 25, 2023 - Coastal Consulting Management Group, LLC (CCMG), an accounting, tax and advisory firm, has announced the promotion of Maclain Caldwell, CPA, CVA, to partner. Maclain joined CCMG in 2020 as the Director of Advisory Services, where he focused on financial statement preparation, business valuation and high-level consulting. As a Partner, Maclain will lead our Advisory Services team, focusing on outsourced CFO consulting, financial statement reviews and compilations. He will prepare federal and state tax returns for Corporations, Partnerships, S-Corporations, and individuals. As a Certified Valuation Analyst, he will continue to value businesses for purchase, sale, estate planning, and litigation.
Maclain began his professional career in 2013 after graduating with a Master of Science in Accounting and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Auburn University. Caldwell spent nearly five years in public accounting and a year and a half in private accounting for a multifamily development and a general contract company before starting with CCMG. "Since day one, Maclain has been a valued asset to our team. The knowledge and professionalism he brings to the job have proven invaluable to our clients," Said Miller Glover, CCMG Partner and co-founder.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Most Popular
Articles
- Jan. 23 - Walmart Shadow-Anchored Center Sells for $10.3 Million in Hinesville
- Jan. 16 - Georgia Southern program to improve soldiers’ physical and combat readiness to expand nationwide with $5.7 million federal funding boost
- DR. BONZO REDDICK named Health Director of the Coastal Health District
- Jan. 12 - TEDxSavannah Issues Call for Speakers for 2023 Event
- Jan. 20 - Sparkling Queens to provide free house cleaning for local cancer patients
- Jan. 23 - Registration now open for Pedal Hilton Head
- PHELPS on POLITICS: Is Kemp Eying a Run for President … of the United States?
- Jan. 19 - City of Savannah to host Downtown Historic District Meeting
- SHATEALY SIMS joins Georgia Tech-Savannah as new Portfolio Manager II
- Jan. 23 - FIT Sandfly celebrates official opening
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.