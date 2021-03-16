March 16, 2021 - To Celebrate Earth Day, Great Oaks Bank is hosting a Free Community Shred Day at four office locations on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
In 2019, 14.4 million consumers became victims of identify fraud – that is 1 in 15 people. According to Javelin Strategy & Research, 33% of U.S. adults have experienced identity theft. One of the best ways to protect identity is to securely destroy sensitive documents like old tax returns, bank statements and cancelled checks.
“We are happy to help our customers and communities protect themselves from identity theft,” said Jon Seagraves, Coastal Division President. “You don’t have to be a customer of the bank to participate. We want the public to dispose of sensitive documents responsibly and to be diligent in protecting identity.”
Great Oaks Bank has partnered with UltraShed Technologies. All documents will be shred on-site on April 22 and all paper will be recycled. The public is invited to bring up to five bankers boxes of documents to shred free of charge. Business dumping and “eWaste,” such as unwanted computers, laptops, cell phones and fax machines cannot be accepted. This event is free and open to the public.
Times and locations include:
Richmond Hill: 9 -10:30 a.m. - 42 Town Centre Drive
Pooler: 1-2:30 p.m. - 2100 Pooler Parkway
Eastman: 9-10:30 a.m. - 5101 5th Avenue
Cochran: 1-2:30 p.m. - 127 South 6th Street
For more information, visit www.GreatOaks.Bank.
