March 23, 2023 - Queensborough National Bank and Trust Company has announced its upcoming expansion into the Hinesville, GA market. Set to open in Summer 2023, the Hinesville office will offer a full suite of services for business and consumer banking, including mortgages and wealth management. The bank has acquired a property at 110 W General Screven Way and is currently planning renovations. The Hinesville location will be the bank’s 25th retail office.
Melissa Deal, Vice President and Business Banker will lead the bank’s Hinesville endeavors. Deal graduated from Brewton Parker College in Mt. Vernon, GA with a Bachelor of Arts, Psychology. She also received a graduate banking degree from the University of Colorado in Boulder, CO. She has 31 years of banking experience in Hinesville, GA and surrounding markets - most recently serving as Chief Operations Officer at The Heritage Bank.
