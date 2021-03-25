March 25, 2021 - Sterling Seacrest Partners, Inc. and Pritchard & Jerden recently announced plans to merge and operate as Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. The new company will be one of the largest privately held, independent insurance brokerages in the southeastern United States.
The newly merged firm will employ over 300 insurance agents and service team members with eight offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Columbus, Little Rock, Savannah, and Tampa.
“Our industry has seen unprecedented consolidation with most of it dramatically changing the way agents do business with their customers and carrier partners,” said David Paddison, President of Sterling Seacrest Partners. “What stands out about our merger is that it doubles down on the value proposition of an independent, privately held employee owned platform which we believe balances and aligns the interests of our clients, our carriers, and our colleagues.”
Clients of both firms will benefit from access to a broader team with a depth of experience, knowledge and resources that is unmatched in the industry. Sterling Seacrest Pritchard will offer clients a robust platform as they navigate their complex issues related to their risk management and employee benefit programs.
“Professional service firms require thoughtful, strategic growth that allows for the delivery of a superior customer experience driven by a continued investment in technology, education and the ability to attract and retain the best industry talent,” said Pritchard & Jerden President Jim Bailey. “We believe our clients and colleagues will receive the best in all these sectors with this strategic alignment of Sterling Seacrest and Pritchard & Jerden.”
The merger of Sterling Seacrest Partners and Pritchard & Jerden will fill a gap created by the rampant consolidation of large independent brokers over the last several years and will give clients, insurance carriers and employees an option outside the public brokers and private equity owned platforms.
“It is imperative to our team that we continue providing a culture where client advisor driven service strategies empower our employees to determine client needs and allocate resources in an efficient and productive way to reduce our clients total cost of risk,” said Sterling Seacrest Partners CEO John Miller. “This merger provides us the continued opportunity to do just that with even more ample experience and expertise.”
The merger will officially take effect on April 1, 2021. For more information, visit sterlingseacrest.com and pjins.com.
