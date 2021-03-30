March 30, 2021 - Savannah-based KCG Investment Advisory Services, LLC, and its Founder Kimberly C. Good, ChFC®, CFP®, CIMA®, recently announced that they have aligned with Tom Ruggie, ChFC®, CFP®, CEO and founder of Central-Florida-based Ruggie Wealth Management and Destiny Family Office, Destiny Wealth Partners independent RIA Firms.
All three firms bring well-respected brands to the partnership and KCG Investment Advisory Services will continue to operate as an independent firm. “KCG clients who have grown to appreciate Kimberly’s high-touch service, and her business and investment management acumen, will now benefit from added resources, people, infrastructure and technology as the firm enters its next phase of growth,” said Ruggie.
“Tom has earned national recognition as an innovative and forward-looking advisor from some of the most respected names in the industry, including Barron’s and Forbes,” said Good. “We are extremely excited for what our partnership together will bring to the table, both for our firm and our clients.”
“The marketplace is clamoring for high value, no matter the industry or profession,” said Ruggie. “Investors are demanding more and more from advisors. The KCG Investment Advisory Services team recognized this shift taking place under our feet and made some extraordinary leaps to prepare for the future growth of their firm. Their clients will see the immediate effects by having increased access to more resources, an innovative online experience, more investment options, improved high net-worth planning and succession strategies.”
“Our client service model is deeply aligned with Kimberly’s, as is our longstanding commitment to always put our clients’ best interests first,” said Ruggie.
In addition to being named to the Barron’s annual list of top 1200 wealth management firms in 2021 (for the ninth time), Ruggie Wealth was also recognized for the third straight year in 2021 by Forbes/Shook Research among its Top Advisors state-by-state.
