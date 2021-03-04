March 4, 2021 - United Community Bank recently announced a partnership between its mortgage division and the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA), an organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. Through this partnership, United Community Mortgage Services and NAMMBA will engage mortgage employees by providing access to focused training, new hire programs and leadership development.
“Our partnership with NAMMBA strengthens our ability to connect with and serve all members of our community,” said Mike Davies, President of United Community Mortgage Services. “We are excited about helping new customers navigate the home buying process, in addition to enhancing our network with a broader talent pool. We are pleased to partner with NAMMBA and look forward to adding top talent to our team.”
The variety of educational and training programs in the partnership will allow United Community Bank’s mortgage division to support the communities in which it currently conducts business, creating economic opportunity that focuses on business development for minority brokers while meeting the housing needs of underserved areas. NAMMBA sees the partnership as an important step toward their effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage work force.
“We fully support NAMMBA’s mission to create a more inclusive environment in the mortgage industry and are looking forward to the positive impacts both within our organization and in our communities that this partnership will surely create,” said Moryah Jackson, Vice President, Director of Community Development and Engagement.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with United Community Mortgage Services,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials or people of color. Although there is concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, Asian, African-American, and Hispanic borrower groups will generate more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
