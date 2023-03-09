March 9, 2023 - The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved the Small Business Assistance Corporation (SBAC) for delegated authority for the Community Advantage (CA) loan program. What does this mean? SBAC has in-house authority to approve CA loans up to $350k. Having Delegated Authority status allows SBAC to fund loans quickly without the need to submit them to the SBA for approval.
March 9 - Savannah’s Small Business Assistance Corporation granted loan approval authority by the U.S. Small Business Administration
- Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
“Our local economy is growing quickly. The loan approval process can take up to 10 days. Many of our SBA loans are below the $350k threshold, and the benefit to our clients is that we can reduce the processing time, and get them approved more quickly, sometimes within 24 hours.” Victoria Saxton, SBAC’s COO & CFO stated.
