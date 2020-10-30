October 30, 2020 - Coastal States Bank (CSB) recently announced that Mark Kay has joined CSB as Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Relationship Manager.
With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Mark recently worked with Wells Fargo Bank as Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager.
“Mark’s experience in commercial lending will be an asset to our team and clients at Coastal States Bank,” said Savannah Regional President Brian Smith. “Mark has proven himself as a leader in our industry and we are proud to have him join our bank.”
Kay received a degree in accounting from Niagara University and also attended Advanced Commercial Lending University at Buffalo in New York. He is currently pursuing a Masters of Theology/Divinity from St. Leo University for ordination to the role of Permanent Deacon within the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, South Carolina.
He is a regional board member for Junior Achievement of Georgia and also attends St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, where he is a choir member and a youth teen core member. In his spare time, Kay enjoys exercising with F3 Nation, golf, and music ministry
