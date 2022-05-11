May 11, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank announced that Matthew Ambrosy has joined the bank as Banking Officer, Portfolio Manager. Matt will support business development and new loan origination at the newly opened Savannah office. He brings extensive banking experience and is looking forward to developing a commercial portfolio. Originally from upstate New York, Matt holds a Bachelor of Business Science with a major in Business Economics from SUNY Oneonta. He and his wife, Hannah, have a young son, J.J. and live at The Landings.
“We are excited to welcome Matt to our team at the new Savannah Southside office. His banking experience will add value to the relationships we are growing in the Savannah market,”said Jon Seagraves, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer.
“As we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the greater Savannah area, we are always looking for exceptional bankers who share our vision, offering authentic community banking experiences and exceptional service. Matt will be a tremendous asset for our Savannah area customers,” said Brad Brookshire, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.
Matt can be reached at: mambrosy@greatoaks.bank or (912) 298-6240.
