May 1, 2023 - United Community has announced a new partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. to provide United customers free access to the award-winning Greenlight family finance app, available through the Greenlight for Banks program. This collaboration is part of United’s commitment to Financial Literacy Month (April) and highlights the bank’s purpose - to use our skills as bankers to improve the financial health and well-being of our customers and our communities.
“United’s partnership with Greenlight will further enable our customers to teach their children about money, helping form healthy financial habits that will last a lifetime,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community. “Nearly all – 97 percent – of parents say financial knowledge and skills are necessary for kids to achieve life goals and 93 percent of teens agree.”
With Greenlight, United parents are equipped with cashless convenience and peace of mind to automate allowance, manage chores, set flexible spending controls, and send money instantly. Their kids and teens get hands-on money management experience learning to earn, save, and spend wisely with parental supervision, using the Greenlight debit card and banking app. Kids and teens also have access to Greenlight Level Up™, an in-app financial literacy game with best-in-class curriculum, educational challenges, and rewards.
“We designed the Greenlight for Banks program to help financial institutions better serve families and engage the next generation with best-in-class financial education,” said Matt Wolf, SVP of Business Development at Greenlight. “Community banks like United Community are uniquely well-equipped to help improve financial literacy with their strong commitment to the community and excellent care of customers.”
United customers will receive a Greenlight subscription for free when they register online through a dedicated page on ucbi.com and add their United account as a funding source. Parents can add up to five kids, each with their own debit card.
The program is expected to become available to United customers in late-May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.