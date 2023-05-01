ParentAndChildDashboard.png

May 1, 2023 - United Community has announced a new partnership with Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. to provide United customers free access to the award-winning Greenlight family finance app, available through the Greenlight for Banks program. This collaboration is part of United’s commitment to Financial Literacy Month (April) and highlights the bank’s purpose - to use our skills as bankers to improve the financial health and well-being of our customers and our communities.

“United’s partnership with Greenlight will further enable our customers to teach their children about money, helping form healthy financial habits that will last a lifetime,” said Lynn Harton, Chairman and CEO of United Community. “Nearly all – 97 percent – of parents say financial knowledge and skills are necessary for kids to achieve life goals and 93 percent of teens agree.” 

