May 21, 2021 - First Chatham Bank, headquartered in Savannah, GA, has significantly expanded its service offerings to small businesses — both in the local community, and nationwide. In April of 2021, Chatham Business Capital (CBC) was introduced as a new Division of First Chatham Bank. CBC serves small business owners by funding government-guaranteed loans through the SBA and USDA lending platforms.
“Over the last two years, we have seen an increase in demand for SBA and USDA loans by our customers and non-customers alike,” said Ken Farrell, President & CEO of First Chatham Bank. “Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Providing loans that fund growth in this sector is good business that we are proud to be a part of,” said Farrell.
The CBC Division of First Chatham offers SBA loans up to $5 million for owner-occupied commercial real estate, equipment/machinery, business acquisitions/partner buyouts, debt refinance and select franchise financing. For small businesses in rural areas, CBC offers USDA loans up to $10 million for the same uses-of-proceeds.
Heading up the new CBC Division is George Vredeveld, a government-guaranteed industry veteran with more than thirty years of experience. “I’m thrilled to be leading First Chatham’s new Division, and applaud their appetite for investing in CBC. We’re building a first-rate team with an exceptional commitment to customer service throughout the entire loan journey – from application to underwriting, closing and servicing,” said Vredeveld. When Vredeveld started with First Chatham in February of 2021, there were three other employees dedicated to government-guaranteed lending. Today, there are 17 full-time employees, all of whom are industry veterans bringing significant experience and know-how to the CBC Division.
“The CBC mission is simple. It exists to help small business owners to think bigger about what’s possible for their growth and success. Ultimately, CBC will help small business owners achieve their dreams, and that’s really rewarding work,” said Farrell.
For more information about the First Chatham Family of Banks, visit www.firstchatham.com.
