May 26, 2021 - Great Oaks Bank hosted a Grand Opening Fiesta at its Richmond Hill flagship office in conjunction with the Richmond Hill Bryan County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Business After Hours.
“After a long delay due to the pandemic, we are excited to share our stunning office with our customers and community,” states Coastal Division President Jon Seagraves. “We see a need in the greater Savannah area for a local, community bank which offers exceptional customer service, and warm, friendly face-to-face banking. We are thrilled to be a part of the growing landscape in this region.”
At the event, retired local banker Jimmy Burnsed offered a prayer of dedication. The bank also announced that its conference room has been designated as "The E. James (Jimmy) Burnsed Conference Room.
Mike Odom, CEO, was quoted as saying, "At various times during our careers, several of our team members worked with Jimmy Burnsed and benefited from his mentorship, leadership and display of strong values--values upon which we are building Great Oaks Bank. Few have had a more positive influence on Richmond Hill, especially banking in Richmond Hill, and on our industry in Georgia. Although Jimmy has no financial interest or direct relationship with the bank, other than enduring friendship and support, we wanted to recognize his contributions to our industry and his influence on us as bankers."
With the opening of the Richmond Hill office, Great Oaks Bank now has five offices across the state of Georgia. The Richmond Hill office is located at 42 Town Centre Drive, Richmond Hill GA 31324. For more information, visit www.GreatOaks.Bank or call 912-445-6868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.