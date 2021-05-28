May 28, 2021 - Two Savannah high school juniors, Corey Straughter, Jr. and Anna Wylly, were named as Bank of America Student Leaders for 2021. This program helps prepare students to enter the workforce through skills-building and leadership development.
Corey of Savannah Early College High School, and Anna of Savannah Country Day School, are among 300 young people from across the country who were selected as Student Leaders.
Corey was selected, among other qualifications, because of his desire to help his community with financial literacy and to help those less fortunate than himself. Anna was selected due to her leadership skills both in the classroom and the community, recently leading a team to raise over $16,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Students of the Year Campaign.
Since 2004, the Bank of America Student Leaders program recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors every year. These students are engaged in an eight-week, paid internship, working closely with local nonprofits like Goodwill Southeast Georgia, developing leadership and workforce skills, and participating in a week-long virtual leadership summit. This program is part of the bank’s overall commitment to youth employment, helping to prepare a diverse pipeline of young talent for success in the workforce.
Visit bankofamerica.com for more information.
