May 4, 2023 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was recently appointed to The Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies nationwide. The Hanover’s President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering outstanding customer value through their insurance expertise and responsive service.

The Hanover partners include a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide, and only 5% are recognized with this distinction. Before merging in March 2021, Sterling Seacrest Partners attended the President’s Club three times, and Pritchard & Jerden attended seven times. Following their merger, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard attended in both 2021 and 2022. This is the first year the company was designated as an East Zone Top Performer.

