May 4, 2023 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard was recently appointed to The Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies nationwide. The Hanover’s President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering outstanding customer value through their insurance expertise and responsive service.
The Hanover partners include a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide, and only 5% are recognized with this distinction. Before merging in March 2021, Sterling Seacrest Partners attended the President’s Club three times, and Pritchard & Jerden attended seven times. Following their merger, Sterling Seacrest Pritchard attended in both 2021 and 2022. This is the first year the company was designated as an East Zone Top Performer.
“Customer experience is at the core of our business, and we proudly partner with Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, which shares in this vision of putting customers first,” said Richard W. Lavey, president of Hanover Agency Markets. “With vast insurance knowledge, the agency is a trusted adviser to its clients, helping them to mitigate risk while providing an outstanding customer service experience.”
During a recent national business conference, the agency was formally recognized for its selection as a participant in the company’s President’s Club.
“SSP is honored and humbled to receive this prestigious award from The Hanover Insurance Group,” said Shannon Price, partner with Sterling Seacrest Pritchard. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at SSP, who strive to deliver exceptional service and value to our customers daily. We are also grateful for the support and trust that Hanover has shown us over the years. They are valued partners who share our commitment to excellence and innovation.”
