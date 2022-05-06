May 6, 2022 - Great Oaks Bank celebrated Teach Children to Save Week April 25-29 through local outreach to area schools located near the banks’ six offices. Great Oaks bankers taught savings education to 10 schools across Georgia, reaching 658 first and second graders. Students in Dodge, Bleckley, Effingham, Bryan and Chatham counties learned the importance of savings and responsible places to keep their money.
“Familiarizing students with financial education fundamentals at an early age can help put them on a path toward becoming smart money-managing adults,” said Jon Seagraves, Chief Banking Officer. “Teach Children to Save is a great opportunity for us to share our passion for financial education and improve our local community.”
The ABA Foundation provides financial education initiatives and resources that help bankers make their communities better. The association’s signature initiatives, Teach Children to Save, Get Smart About Credit, Lights, Camera, Save! and Safe Banking for Seniors bring bankers and students of all ages together to enhance financial education.
