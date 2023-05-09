May 9, 2023 - Center Parc Credit Union will be hosting a free Business Lunch and Learn Event in support of Horizons Giving day on May 10 at noon at the Flagship Branch located at 5698-A Ogeechee Road. Box lunches will be provided. Community members can learn more about Horizons and the upcoming Horizons Giving Day.

Horizons Savannah collaborates with families and the community in its efforts to support Savannah-area youth. The yearly fundraiser is designed to help "close the gap” for under-resourced students over summer break. Funds raised during Giving Day 2023 will support a summer program, featuring engaging academics, social-emotional learning and swim lessons for every child, as well as continued engagement with Horizons Savannah students throughout the year.

