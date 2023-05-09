May 9, 2023 - Center Parc Credit Union will be hosting a free Business Lunch and Learn Event in support of Horizons Giving day on May 10 at noon at the Flagship Branch located at 5698-A Ogeechee Road. Box lunches will be provided. Community members can learn more about Horizons and the upcoming Horizons Giving Day.
Horizons Savannah collaborates with families and the community in its efforts to support Savannah-area youth. The yearly fundraiser is designed to help "close the gap” for under-resourced students over summer break. Funds raised during Giving Day 2023 will support a summer program, featuring engaging academics, social-emotional learning and swim lessons for every child, as well as continued engagement with Horizons Savannah students throughout the year.
A division of Atlanta Postal Credit Union, Center Parc Credit Union’s mission includes “helping our members achieve financial success by providing exceptional products.”
Center Parc Marketing Growth Specialist Regina Pointer said, "I believe Horizons is all about teaching young students how to make good decisions, which can lead to success. So we are both making a positive difference in the Savannah community that will have a far reaching effect in the short and long term. Center Parc’s collaboration with Horizon also will extend to offering the youth in their summer program financial workshops. At the end of the day we are both ‘people helping people.’”
The 2022 summer program saw the group’s first Experiential Learning Week where students took part in a week of experience-based learning at off-campus locations. Topics of interest included culinary arts, the environment and history. This Lunch and Learn is an opportunity to get to know Horizons and how the organization supports the growing need for youth engagement and addresses educational equity in the Savannah area.
The local event is an offshoot of Horizons National’s Giving Day 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.