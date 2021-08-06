August 6, 2021 - Melissa Williams has been named Assistant Vice President and Senior Credit Analyst at First Chatham Bank.
Williams first began working for First Chatham Bank as a Credit Analyst in 2007. She currently operates out of the Brunswick office location.
Prior to joining First Chatham Bank, Williams worked for eight years at SunTrust Bank as a Commercial Portfolio Specialist/AVP doing credit underwriting, and completed formal training in the Credit Associate Program at SunTrust in 1999.
Visit firstchatham.com for more information.
